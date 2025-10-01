RSS works on the principle of nation first: Modi

12:48





PM Modi, who released a postal stamp to mark 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), noted that Sangh volunteers have been tirelessly devoted to serving the nation and empowering society.





"The commemorative stamp released today is a tribute, recalling RSS volunteers proudly marching in the 1963 Republic Day parade. Since its founding, the RSS has focused on nation-building. The RSS works in different sections of society but there are never contradictions among its various wings as they work on principle of nation first," he said.





Modi asserted that the RSS believes in 'One India, Great India' yet post-Independence attempts were made to prevent it from joining the national mainstream "Unity in diversity has always been the soul of India, if this principle is broken then India will weaken. Despite challenges, the RSS stands strong and is tirelessly serving the nation," he added.





Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with an aim to foster cultural awareness, discipline, service and social responsibility among citizens. Modi was himself an RSS 'pracharak' and made a mark as an able organiser before being shifted to the BJP, which draws its ideological inspiration from the Hindutva organisation. -- PTI

