HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

RSS works on the principle of nation first: Modi

Wed, 01 October 2025
Share:
12:48
image
The RSS works with different sections of society but there are never contradictions among its various wings as they work on the principle of nation first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday. 

PM Modi, who released a postal stamp to mark 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), noted that Sangh volunteers have been tirelessly devoted to serving the nation and empowering society. 

"The commemorative stamp released today is a tribute, recalling RSS volunteers proudly marching in the 1963 Republic Day parade. Since its founding, the RSS has focused on nation-building. The RSS works in different sections of society but there are never contradictions among its various wings as they work on principle of nation first," he said. 

Modi asserted that the RSS believes in 'One India, Great India' yet post-Independence attempts were made to prevent it from joining the national mainstream "Unity in diversity has always been the soul of India, if this principle is broken then India will weaken. Despite challenges, the RSS stands strong and is tirelessly serving the nation," he added. 

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with an aim to foster cultural awareness, discipline, service and social responsibility among citizens. Modi was himself an RSS 'pracharak' and made a mark as an able organiser before being shifted to the BJP, which draws its ideological inspiration from the Hindutva organisation. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RSS works on the principle of nation first: Modi
LIVE! RSS works on the principle of nation first: Modi

'Vijay Is Playing Politics Over Dead Bodies'
'Vijay Is Playing Politics Over Dead Bodies'

'Vijay is not in the mood to care for the people even now.''Everybody is traumatised but Vijay is not consoling them.'

69 killed as massive 6.9-magnitude quake hits Philippines
69 killed as massive 6.9-magnitude quake hits Philippines

The city is a home to about 90,000 residents. The earthquake was followed by four earthquakes of magnitude 5 or higher in the area after the first tremor.

Amethi MLA, passenger scuffle on Delhi-Lucknow flight
Amethi MLA, passenger scuffle on Delhi-Lucknow flight

A scuffle occurred on a Delhi-Lucknow flight between an MLA and a passenger due to a dispute over alleged foul language. Police have launched an investigation.

US government shuts down for first time in 6 years
US government shuts down for first time in 6 years

This is America's 15th funding lapse since 1981 and the first since the record 35-day shutdown of 2018-2019.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV