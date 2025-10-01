RSS centenary: PM unveils Rs 100 coin, stamp

Prime
Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a special postage stamp
and a commemorative coin, which features first-ever depiction of Bharat
Mata on Indian currency, to mark the centenary celebrations of Rashtriya
Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
The Rs 100 coin
features the national emblem on one side and on the other side it
depicts a majestic image of Bharat Mata in Varada Mudra with a lion,
while swayamsevaks are shown bowing before her in devotion and dedication.
"For
the first time in the history of independent India the image of Bharat
Mata has been featured on Indian currency which marks a moment of great
pride and historical significance," Modi said at the launch.
The coin also has the RSS moto 'Rashtray Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama', which translates to 'Everything is dedicated to the nation, Everything is the nation's, Nothing is mine'.
The
postal stamp features RSS swayamsevaks' participation in the 1963
Republic Day Parade, underlining the organisation's historic
contributions.
Modi called the moment a proud tribute to Bharat Mata and the RSS's century-long journey of service and dedication.
The
centenary celebrations were organised by the Ministry of Culture and
attended by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Delhi Chief
Minister Rekha Gupta and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
Founded
in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established
as a volunteer-based organisation with an aim to foster cultural
awareness, discipline, service and social responsibility among citizens.
Modi was himself an RSS 'pracharak'
and made a mark as an able organiser before being shifted to the
Bharatiya Janata Party, which draws its ideological inspiration from the
Hindutva organisation. -- PTI