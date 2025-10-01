HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Remarks against Prophet spark tension in Dehradun

Wed, 01 October 2025
Share:
08:59
image
Tension gripped Dehradun's Patel Nagar area after an alleged derogatory social media post against Prophet Mohammad triggered protests, prompting police to carry out a flag march on Tuesday night.
   
Police said the people were asked to maintain peace and cautioned against any attempts to disrupt communal harmony. The situation in the area is tense but under control, they said.

According to officials, a screenshot allegedly containing derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad was posted on social media on Monday by 19-year-old Gulshan Singh, a resident of Patel Nagar, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district.
 
Pramod Shah, in-charge of the Bazaar police post in Patel Nagar, registered a case against the youth under Sections 196-1 (promoting enmity), 302 (hurting religious feelings), and 29 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and he was detained for questioning. The post was also removed.

Soon after, around 800 members of a community gathered near the police post and created a ruckus, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said.
 
"They blocked the road, raised provocative religious slogans, and were attempting to stoke communal tension. Police from nearby police stations were immediately called in. Fearing that the law and order situation could escalate, the crowd was dispersed using mild force," the officer said.
 
Singh said a case has been registered against the unidentified mob for attempting to incite communal discord and disrupt peace under sections 121-2 (causing hurt to public servant), 126-2 (wrongful restraint), 190, 191-2 (unlawful assembly), 196, and 302 of the BNS.
 
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said any form of religious fanaticism and anarchy will not be tolerated in the state.
 
"Strict action has been taken against those who created anarchy in Patel Nagar, Dehradun, and are trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the state," he said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump warns US military of 'invasion' within country
LIVE! Trump warns US military of 'invasion' within country

Adar Poonawalla Wants To Buy RCB
Adar Poonawalla Wants To Buy RCB

It is not yet clear if Diageo Plc is looking to sell its complete stake in RCB.

Zubeen Garg's manager arrested days after singer's death
Zubeen Garg's manager arrested days after singer's death

North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma have been arrested in connection with the singer's death in Singapore, police said on Wednesday.

'Don't Compare Sindoor With 26/11'
'Don't Compare Sindoor With 26/11'

'The preparedness of our defence forces and positioning of intelligence assets were very different in 2008, so we had to rebuild our assets and preparedness.'

'This Is The End Of The Road For Nitish Kumar'
'This Is The End Of The Road For Nitish Kumar'

'If the BJP had its way, it would sideline him in favour of someone else. But that's not feasible. There is no vote catcher in Bihar for the BJP.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV