'Nicole did not want divorce from Keith'

Wed, 01 October 2025
Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman has officially filed for divorce from Keith Urban, bringing an end to their marriage of 19 years, as per The Hollywood Reporter. 

The news came just a day after it was reported that the couple had separated and had been living apart "since the beginning of summer." According to a TMZ report, the 'Days of Thunder' star has been taking care of their children, while also trying to keep the family together during the difficult time. It added that Nicole wasn't in favour of the separation but wanted to save her marriage. 

"Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home," a source told the outlet. Reports also suggest that the divorce came in the wake of Keith Urban's involvement with another woman. 

"All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," a source told TMZ. Meanwhile, neither Kidman nor Urban have publicly addressed the speculations surrounding their marriage. Kidman and Urban tied the knot in 2006. They have two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. -- ANI

