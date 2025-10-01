HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai records highest economic fraud cases among metros in 2023

Wed, 01 October 2025
10:07
Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, topped the list of metropolitan cities in economic offences with 6,476 such cases registered in 2023, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. 

However, as compared to the number of economic offences Mumbai reported in 2022, it saw a dip in such cases in 2023. While it reported 5,671 and 6,960 such cases in 2021 and 2022, respectively, the figure came down by 484 cases in 2023 compared to the previous year, the data showed. 

Out of these cases, the police have filed chargesheets in 37.9 per cent of cases, the report mentioned. In the list of metropolitan cities, Mumbai was followed by Hyderabad with 5,728 cases of economic offences registered, whereas Jaipur occupied the third spot with 5,304 such cases. 

Maharashtra's graph in terms of the number of financial fraud cases saw an upward rise over the past few years, with 19,803 such offences in 2023 as compared to 18,729 in 2022 and 15,550 in 2021, the NCRB report said. -- PTI

