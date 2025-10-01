HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man gets lifer for killing wife 43 years ago

Wed, 01 October 2025
22:13
The Allahabad high court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife in 1982.

Forty-three years after the incident that was reported from Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh, the court has reversed the trial court's order of acquittal and sentenced main accused Awadhesh Kumar, along with co-accused Mata Prasad, to life imprisonment for the murder of Kusuma Devi.

It has also directed the convicts to surrender before the authorities concerned within two weeks.

The judgment was delivered by a bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Harvir Singh while overturning the trial court's 1984 decision to acquit the accused. 

Two other accused in the case died during the pendency of the appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government against their acquittal.

According to the prosecution, the victim was killed by her husband and three others in connection with the husband's alleged illicit relationship with his younger brother's wife.

The incident happened on August 6, 1982. Two witnesses later deposed that the victim was held down by the accused and throttled under the pretext of 'driving away an evil spirit'.

Her body was hurriedly burnt the same night. In the verdict passed on September 25, the high court called it a classic case of blind faith.

"The instant case is a classic case of blind faith and unfortunate realities of our times still prevalent in remote areas ... based on superstition and belief, just to bring good fortune and appease the gods, which in our opinion shocks the conscience of the civilised society and is to be condemned by one and all to curb such social evils," the bench said.

The court found that the prosecution witnesses had corroborated the police case in all material particulars, barring minor contradictions here and there.

It also noted that immediately after the victim's death, the convicts burnt her body, without even informing police and her relatives. This disposal of the body in a hurried and hasty manner, with an intention to screen themselves from legal punishment, speaks volumes about their unusual conduct and points towards their guilt, the court said.

It said the trial court's order acquitting the accused suffered from patent perversity as it failed to consider material evidence on record.

Consequently, the court allowed the government's appeal and set aside the trial court order.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TCS forced 2,500 Pune employees to resign: NITES
LIVE! TCS forced 2,500 Pune employees to resign: NITES

Sex toy, porn material seized from Delhi baba's room
Sex toy, porn material seized from Delhi baba's room

The Delhi Police on Wednesday took self-styled godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 students of a private institute in New Delhi, to the campus for the second time and seized 'pornographic' material, a senior...

Will be CM for 5 yrs: Siddaramaiah amid 'takeover' buzz
Will be CM for 5 yrs: Siddaramaiah amid 'takeover' buzz

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismisses rumors of a change in leadership, asserting he will complete his full five-year term. His statement follows comments from Congress leaders suggesting Deputy CM D K Shivakumar would succeed...

Putin to visit India in December, first in 4 years
Putin to visit India in December, first in 4 years

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India around December 5 to hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further solidify bilateral strategic ties.

From modest start to mass movement, RSS turns 100
From modest start to mass movement, RSS turns 100

From a modest start with baithaks of a handful of swayamsevaks in a small town in Nagpur, the RSS, which completes 100 years of its foundation on Thursday, has come a long way to become the world's biggest voluntary organisation with a...

