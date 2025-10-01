HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

J-K has 2nd lowest rate of murder cases; highest in...

Wed, 01 October 2025
Share:
16:24
image
Jammu and Kashmir recorded the second-lowest rate of reporting murder cases among all the states and Union territories in 2023, with less than one case per one-lakh population, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed. 

The data has also revealed that Jammu and Kashmir saw a decline of more than 38 per cent in murder cases in two years. According to the data, the rate of murder cases registered in the Union Territory for 2023 was 0.6. 

The crime rate is calculated as crime per one-lakh population. The rate of murder cases registered in Jammu and Kashmir was lower than six other Union territories and all the 28 states. Only Lakshadweep had a lower rate of murder -- zero. The rate of murder in the Union territories was 1.7, while countrywide it was 2. 

The highest rate of murder among the Union territories was recorded in Delhi (2.4), while Manipur (4.7) topped the chart among the states.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J-K has 2nd lowest rate of murder cases; highest in...
LIVE! J-K has 2nd lowest rate of murder cases; highest in...

Vijay postpones rallies after Karur stampede
Vijay postpones rallies after Karur stampede

Actor Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has temporarily postponed his planned rallies following a stampede in Karur that resulted in 41 deaths.

Diwali bonanza! DA for 1.18 cr govt staff hiked by 3%
Diwali bonanza! DA for 1.18 cr govt staff hiked by 3%

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday increased Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3 per cent for about 49.19 lakh central government employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners.

'This Is The End Of The Road For Nitish Kumar'
'This Is The End Of The Road For Nitish Kumar'

'If the BJP had its way, it would sideline him in favour of someone else. But that's not feasible. There is no vote catcher in Bihar for the BJP.'

Govt to celebrate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'
Govt to celebrate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'

The Constituent Assembly had accorded 'Vande Mataram', composed by Bankimchandra Chatterji, the status of national song.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV