J-K has 2nd lowest rate of murder cases; highest in...

The data has also revealed that Jammu and Kashmir saw a decline of more than 38 per cent in murder cases in two years. According to the data, the rate of murder cases registered in the Union Territory for 2023 was 0.6.





The crime rate is calculated as crime per one-lakh population. The rate of murder cases registered in Jammu and Kashmir was lower than six other Union territories and all the 28 states. Only Lakshadweep had a lower rate of murder -- zero. The rate of murder in the Union territories was 1.7, while countrywide it was 2.





The highest rate of murder among the Union territories was recorded in Delhi (2.4), while Manipur (4.7) topped the chart among the states.

