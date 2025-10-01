India's manufacturing activity falls to 4-month low in September

15:01





The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index moderated from 59.3 in August to 57.7 in September, pointing to the weakest improvement in the health of the sector since May, even as tax relief has boosted business optimism for the year ahead. In the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction. -- PTI

