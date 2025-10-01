HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India stands in solidarity with Philippines: PM

Wed, 01 October 2025
Share:
16:16
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered condolences after a massive earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hit the Philippines. He underscored that India stands in solidarity with the Philippines and offered prayers to the bereaved families.

In a post on X he said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives and widespread damage caused by the earthquake in the Philippines. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the Philippines at this difficult time." 

Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday that at least 69 people have been confirmed killed and almost 150 injured after a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the central Philippine island province of Cebu, according to officials. --ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J-K has 2nd lowest rate of murder cases; highest in...
LIVE! J-K has 2nd lowest rate of murder cases; highest in...

Vijay postpones rallies after Karur stampede
Vijay postpones rallies after Karur stampede

Actor Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has temporarily postponed his planned rallies following a stampede in Karur that resulted in 41 deaths.

Diwali bonanza! DA for 1.18 cr govt staff hiked by 3%
Diwali bonanza! DA for 1.18 cr govt staff hiked by 3%

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday increased Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3 per cent for about 49.19 lakh central government employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners.

'This Is The End Of The Road For Nitish Kumar'
'This Is The End Of The Road For Nitish Kumar'

'If the BJP had its way, it would sideline him in favour of someone else. But that's not feasible. There is no vote catcher in Bihar for the BJP.'

Govt to celebrate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'
Govt to celebrate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'

The Constituent Assembly had accorded 'Vande Mataram', composed by Bankimchandra Chatterji, the status of national song.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV