India stands in solidarity with Philippines: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered condolences after a massive earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hit the Philippines. He underscored that India stands in solidarity with the Philippines and offered prayers to the bereaved families.
In a post on X he said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives and widespread damage caused by the earthquake in the Philippines. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the Philippines at this difficult time."
Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday that at least 69 people have been confirmed killed and almost 150 injured after a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the central Philippine island province of Cebu, according to officials. --ANI