India stands in solidarity with Philippines: PM





Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday that at least 69 people have been confirmed killed and almost 150 injured after a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the central Philippine island province of Cebu, according to officials. --ANI

In a post on X he said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives and widespread damage caused by the earthquake in the Philippines. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. India stands in solidarity with the Philippines at this difficult time."