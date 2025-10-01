Frantic rush to reach 91 students missing in Indonesia school collapse

15:18

Representational image





In one pocket of the mangled concrete of the collapsed century-old Al Khoziny boarding school, authorities located six children alive and were running food, water and oxygen to the trapped group.





But in total, at least 91 people remain missing, feared under the rubble, Indonesia's National Disaster Management Authority (BPBD) said late Tuesday. At least three people have died, and 100 others were injured. -- CNN

Indonesian rescue teams are frantically searching for scores of young students buried for two days under concrete rubble after their Islamic boarding school collapsed on them during afternoon prayers.