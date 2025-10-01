HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fiscal Deficit Widens To 38% Of BE

Wed, 01 October 2025
09:17
The Centre's fiscal deficit for the April-August period of FY26 widened to 38.1 per cent of Budget estimates (BE) or Rs 5.98 trillion, against 27 per cent of BE in the corresponding period last year, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Tuesday.

This comes in the backdrop of increased capital expenditure and muted growth in revenue receipts compared to the same period the previous year.

The net tax collection witnessed a contraction of 7 per cent and stood lower at 28.6 per cent (Rs 8.1 trillion), against 33.8 per cent last year, with both income and corporate tax collections marginally lower than last year during the April-August period.

Income tax collections contracted by 2 per cent and gross tax revenues expanded by 1 per cent in the first five months of FY26. Experts attributed this to extension of the deadline to file taxes as well as an adverse base.

The CGA data shows that the capital expenditure for the first five months of the current financial year stood at 38.5 per cent of BE compared to 27 per cent last year when the government spending was curtailed due to elections.

Capex for April-August FY26 has reached Rs 4.31 trillion, CGA data showed. The total expenditure in the April-August period of FY26 rose by 14 per cent on account of a 43 per cent increase in capex during this period.

"After the 11 per cent year-on-year dip in July 2025, the Government of India's capex more-than-doubled in August 2025, pushing up the growth to a robust 30 per cent in July-August 2025, which augurs well for economic activity in the quarter," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra.

Revenue-wise, however, the total receipts in April-August were lower at 36.6 per cent of FY26 BE or Rs 12.5 trillion compared to slightly higher collections at 38.6 per cent of BE in April-August of FY25, according to the CGA data.

-- Ruchika Chitravanshi, Business Standard

