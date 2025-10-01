HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Eggs thrown at noisy garba event at housing society

Wed, 01 October 2025
11:50
A garba celebration at the housing society in Thane was disrupted when eggs were allegedly thrown from an upper floor by a person, sparking anger among residents, police said on Wednesday. A case has been registered against the suspect, who is also a resident of the same complex, they said.

The incident took place between 10.30 pm and 11 pm on Tuesday when a person allegedly threw eggs down while the garba was in progress on the housing society grounds at Kashigaon in Mira Road area, a police official said. 

The incident appears to have been preceded by attempts to stop the cultural programme, he said. The suspect was seen on the grounds shortly before the incident, checking the decibel levels and filming the Garba with his mobile phone. He had called the police several times to stop the programme, citing noise concerns, the official said. At 10.50 pm, some residents saw the suspect allegedly throwing something from the 16th floor, and found a broken egg near two female police personnel present at the scene, he said.

Angry locals then rushed to the Kashigaon police station, demanding strict action against the person. Additional police security was subsequently deployed in the complex to ensure public order, the official said. 

A case was registered early on Wednesday against the suspect under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 300 (voluntarily causing disturbance to any assembly lawfully engaged in the performance of religious worship or ceremonies), the police said. No arrest has been made so far, the official said, adding that a probe was on into the case. PTI

