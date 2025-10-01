HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Curbs to be lifted in phased manner: Ladakh LG

Wed, 01 October 2025
Share:
21:45
image
Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday reviewed the prevailing law and order situation in the Union Territory (UT), assuring people of lifting in a phased manner of restrictions imposed in the aftermath of last week's violence.

Gupta has been holding high-level meetings twice daily, one in the morning and another in the evening, for the past week following violent clashes on September 24 that left four people dead and scores of others injured over their agitation demanding grant of statehood to Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The officials brief the Lt Governor on the latest security scenario and the measures undertaken to maintain peace and stability in the region. 

Addressing the meetings on Wednesday, the Lt Governor lauded the relentless efforts of the security forces and the civil administration in restoring normalcy over the past week under challenging circumstances.

He also expressed appreciation for the patience and cooperation shown by the people of Ladakh.

Reviewing welfare measures, Gupta enquired about the condition of the remaining injured undergoing treatment at the government hospital and directed the administration and hospital authorities to ensure the best possible medical care.

He also directed the Leh deputy commissioner to ensure that the administration provides all possible humanitarian aid and financial support in cases where advanced medical treatment is required outside the UT, so that no individual faces hardship or feels neglected.

Appealing to the citizens, the Lt Governor urged people not to pay heed to rumours or misinformation and assured them that peace and harmony will be safeguarded at all costs.

He emphasised that the administration, along with security forces, is fully committed to maintaining peace, law and order across the UT.

The Lt Governor assured that very soon, all restrictions imposed as precautionary measures will be lifted in a phased manner once the situation fully stabilises.

"Peace and development are the top priorities of the administration. Together, with the cooperation of the people, Ladakh will continue on the path of progress," he said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TCS forced 2,500 Pune employees to resign: NITES
LIVE! TCS forced 2,500 Pune employees to resign: NITES

Sex toy, porn material seized from Delhi baba's room
Sex toy, porn material seized from Delhi baba's room

The Delhi Police on Wednesday took self-styled godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 students of a private institute in New Delhi, to the campus for the second time and seized 'pornographic' material, a senior...

Will be CM for 5 yrs: Siddaramaiah amid 'takeover' buzz
Will be CM for 5 yrs: Siddaramaiah amid 'takeover' buzz

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismisses rumors of a change in leadership, asserting he will complete his full five-year term. His statement follows comments from Congress leaders suggesting Deputy CM D K Shivakumar would succeed...

Putin to visit India in December, first in 4 years
Putin to visit India in December, first in 4 years

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India around December 5 to hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further solidify bilateral strategic ties.

From modest start to mass movement, RSS turns 100
From modest start to mass movement, RSS turns 100

From a modest start with baithaks of a handful of swayamsevaks in a small town in Nagpur, the RSS, which completes 100 years of its foundation on Thursday, has come a long way to become the world's biggest voluntary organisation with a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV