Crucial that all parties...: UN Secy Gen on Gaza peace proposal

Wed, 01 October 2025
15:08
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the United States-led Gaza peace proposal and gave a call for immediate action towards peace, Secy General's Spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Spokesperson for the Secretary-General said on the announcement of a plan for Gaza that Guterres welcomes the announcement by US President Trump, intended to achieve a ceasefire and sustainable peace for Gaza and for the region.

He also appreciated the important role of Arab and Muslim states in working to this end and noted that now it is crucial that all parties commit to an agreement and its implementation. -- ANI

