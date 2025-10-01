Crucial that all parties...: UN Secy Gen on Gaza peace proposal

15:08





The Spokesperson for the Secretary-General said on the announcement of a plan for Gaza that Guterres welcomes the announcement by US President Trump, intended to achieve a ceasefire and sustainable peace for Gaza and for the region.





He also appreciated the important role of Arab and Muslim states in working to this end and noted that now it is crucial that all parties commit to an agreement and its implementation. -- ANI

