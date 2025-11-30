HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Wonderful spiritual experience: SP's Faizabad MP prays at Ram Temple

Sun, 30 November 2025
08:57
Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad
Faizabad MP and senior Samajwadi Party leader Awadhesh Prasad visited the Ram Lalla temple on Saturday evening with his family and performed a special prayer service. 

He entered the temple premises at about 7 pm and remained in the temple complex, including the sanctum sanctorum, for approximately 40 minutes. 

After offering prayer, he said, "The darshan of Ram Lalla provides a wonderful spiritual experience. Lord Shri Ram is a symbol of truth, dignity and harmony, and maintaining love and brotherhood in society is true devotion."   

"There should be a spirit of service, not politics, in the development of Ayodhya," he said and then left the temple premises with his family. 

Prasad had defeated BJP's two-time MP and temple movement veteran Lallu Singh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, preventing him from completing a hat-trick. 

On Tuesday (November 25), Prasad on X alleged that he was not invited to the flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya since he was a Dalit and said, "Ram is for everyone. My fight is not for position or invitation but for respect, equality and the Constitution." -- PTI

