Wonderful spiritual experience: SP's Faizabad MP prays at Ram Temple

08:57

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad





He entered the temple premises at about 7 pm and remained in the temple complex, including the sanctum sanctorum, for approximately 40 minutes.





After offering prayer, he said, "The darshan of Ram Lalla provides a wonderful spiritual experience. Lord Shri Ram is a symbol of truth, dignity and harmony, and maintaining love and brotherhood in society is true devotion."





"There should be a spirit of service, not politics, in the development of Ayodhya," he said and then left the temple premises with his family.





Prasad had defeated BJP's two-time MP and temple movement veteran Lallu Singh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, preventing him from completing a hat-trick.





On Tuesday (November 25), Prasad on X alleged that he was not invited to the flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya since he was a Dalit and said, "Ram is for everyone. My fight is not for position or invitation but for respect, equality and the Constitution." -- PTI

Faizabad MP and senior Samajwadi Party leader Awadhesh Prasad visited the Ram Lalla temple on Saturday evening with his family and performed a special prayer service.