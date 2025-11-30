HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
West Bengal: 60-70 socket bombs recovered in Murshidabad

Sun, 30 November 2025
File image
Three plastic containers containing approximately 60-70 live socket bombs buried in a jackfruit orchard have been recovered in Murshidabad, the police said on Sunday.

Acting on a reliable source of information, the Domkal police station team conducted a raid at Kupila Biswaspara, Murshidabad, West Bengal, under Raipur GP, Domkal PS on Sunday.

A security guard detail has been deployed to the scene, and the BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) and CID teams have been notified to dispose of the recovered explosives.

Further details awaited. -- ANI

