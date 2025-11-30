Vaishnaw reviews railway preparedness ahead of Cyclone Ditwah

08:36





The coastal areas expected to be hit by the impending cyclone fall mainly under the Southern Railway zone.





"A dedicated network of helplines and passenger-assistance desks must be established to support travellers facing uncertainties due to cancellations or rerouting," a press statement from the railway ministry said.





It added that Vaishnaw has reaffirmed the commitment of the Indian Railways to public safety.





The minister has instructed the officials concerned to ensure that war rooms are activated at the divisional, zonal and Railway Board levels to monitor the situation and remain alert for any extreme scenario.





"He has also asked railway officials to coordinate with civil-administration authorities and proactively communicate with passengers until normalcy is restored," the statement said. -- PTI

In view of Cyclone Ditwah bearing down on Tamil Nadu, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed preparedness measures on Saturday to ensure minimum disruption to rail services and passenger safety.