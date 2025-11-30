UP: Locals put their homes for sale as Muslim man buys house from Hindu family

21:27

Residents of a locality in Bulandshahr has put up 'house for sale' posters after a Hindu family there sold its house to a Muslim man, officials said on Sunday.



According to police sources, Pradeep Sharma, a resident of Hanuman Tila in Khurja Nagar area, had been trying to sell his house for nearly a year due to financial stress. When he could not find buyers in the neighbourhood, he sold the property to Salim alias Bablu on October 17.



After the news of the transaction spread, some local residents protested by putting up posters advertising that their homes are for sale.



Despite the sale, Sharma and family are still living in their house, and Salim has not yet taken possession, police said.



Speaking to media, Salim expressed willingness to return the property, saying that any local resident, including Pradeep himself, may buy it back.



Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said the situation has been reviewed thoroughly. He clarified that no incident of migration has occurred.



"People have removed the posters. The atmosphere is peaceful. Both the parties are in talks. Salim is ready to return the house and sell it to anyone from the locality if they so wish," Singh said. -- PTI