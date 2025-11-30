HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ukrainian team to meet Rubio today over US peace plan

Sun, 30 November 2025
A senior Ukrainian delegation is set to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff on Sunday (local time) to discuss the US' peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Presidential advisor Jaresh Kushner will also be present to hold talks with the Ukrainian officials in Florida, emphasising Washington's diplomatic push on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said that a "dignified end" to the war was possible given that the US was demonstrating a constructive approach."

The Ukrainian delegation should already be in the United States by this evening, US time. 

The dialogue based on the Geneva points will continue. Diplomacy remains active. 

"The American side is demonstrating a constructive approach, and in the coming days it is feasible to flesh out the steps to determine how to bring the war to a dignified end. The Ukrainian delegation has the necessary directives, and I expect the guys to work in accordance with clear Ukrainian priorities," Zelenskyy posted on X.

Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, is heading the Ukrainian delegation. 

Zelenskyy earlier said that the delegation's task was to swiftly and substantively work out the steps needed to end the war. -- ANI

