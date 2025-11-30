HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two men leap into pond to save driver as car sinks in UP

Sun, 30 November 2025
17:41
File image
With a car sinking fast in a deep pond with its driver trapped inside and bystanders watching helplessly, two men played Good Samaritans by risking their lives to pull out the 25-year-old car driver alive. 

An act of courage that has drawn widespread praise after a video of the rescue surfaced on social media platforms. 

The incident occurred around 11 am on Thursday near Kanshiram Baraat Ghar on the Tankpur highway when Shubham Tiwari of Sunghadi locality lost control of his car, which plunged into the Gohaniya pond, officials said. 

With the car sinking fast and its windows shut, the driver remained trapped inside, struggling for more than 15 minutes and eventually losing consciousness, authorities said. 

Locals who were gathered around hesitated to jump because of the pond's depth. 

It is then a fisherman, Shabbir, from Chidiya Dah village rowed his small boat towards the sinking vehicle, broke the window of the car, and attempted to pull out Tiwari. 

During the process, his boat capsized, but he managed to resurface with the driver in his grasp. -- PTI

