Two killed in firing at Punjab wedding ceremony

Sun, 30 November 2025
Rival groups opened fire at a wedding ceremony at Pakhowal road in Ludhiana, leaving two persons dead and another injured, the police said on Sunday. 

The two groups invited for the wedding ceremony on Saturday night had an old enmity. 

While one group was led by Shubham Motta, the other one was led by Ankur. 

Both have multiple FIRs registered against them. 

At the wedding ceremony, they came face to face with each other. 

Initially, they argued over some issue which soon escalated into a clash. 

Some persons at the wedding intervened and tried to pacify them but in vain, the police said. 

Thereafter, they opened indiscriminate fire at each other with police, saying 20-25 rounds were fired at the wedding venue. 

During the exchange of fire, two wedding guests identified as Vasu Chopra and Neeru died.The accused managed to flee after the incident. 

Police said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. -- PTI

