HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Terrorist launch pads still active across LoC, forces alert: BSF

Sun, 30 November 2025
Share:
20:34
image
Terrorist launching pads are active across the Line of Control even after several such installations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were destroyed during Operation Sindoor, Inspector General of BSF Ashok Yadav said in Srinagar on Sunday.

"Several terrorist launching pads across the LoC were destroyed during Operation Sindoor, but some launching pads are still active where there is the presence of terrorists," Yadav told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar.

He said that security forces along the Line of Control are alert to thwart any attempts by terrorists to infiltrate into Kashmir.

"There is always an attempt by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists ahead of the winter. As you know, the visibility these days is low, but we have modern surveillance equipment, and we effectively cover the vulnerable patches. Our efforts are to foil any infiltration attempt," Yadav said.

The IG BSF said Operation Sindoor was ongoing and any attempts to thwart peace by Pakistan will be given a befitting reply.

Asked about changes in preparedness along the LoC after Operation Sindoor, Yadav said, "Every challenge is a learning experience. Whatever we learn from those challenges is incorporated into future strategy to effectively take on new challenges."  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st ODI Updates: Jansen smashes quick half-ton
1st ODI Updates: Jansen smashes quick half-ton

LIVE! Hasina's extradition won't deter India ties: Dhaka
LIVE! Hasina's extradition won't deter India ties: Dhaka

Woman marries corpse after dad, brothers kill her lover
Woman marries corpse after dad, brothers kill her lover

A woman in Maharashtra 'married' her deceased boyfriend's body and demanded justice after he was allegedly murdered by her father and brothers.

Karnataka varsity registrar drives his retiring chauffeur
Karnataka varsity registrar drives his retiring chauffeur

Rudrappa, who served as a car driver for Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of Karnataka University for nearly 23 years, was in for an emotional surprise on November 29 when he retired.

Mercedes hits 3 near Delhi mall, leaving one dead
Mercedes hits 3 near Delhi mall, leaving one dead

A 23-year-old man died and two others were injured after a Mercedes SUV allegedly rammed into them in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. Police have apprehended the driver and are investigating the incident.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO