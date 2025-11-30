HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Techie arrested for misbehaving with airhostess

Sun, 30 November 2025
Share:
14:48
image
A software employee was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with an air hostess on board a flight from Dubai to Hyderabad, the police said here on Sunday. 

According to a complaint lodged by the cabin crew, the passenger, a native of Kerala, while travelling on Friday, touched the woman while she was providing services, RGI Airport police station inspector Kankaiah Samapathi said. 

Among others, he was booked for sexual harassment. 

The cabin crew further noticed that the passenger, in his 30s, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol/intoxicated. 

The matter was informed to the captain and ground staff after the flight landed, police said. 

After landing, the passenger claimed to have misplaced his passport in his seat. 

When the staff went to search for it, they found a note containing "obscene and abusive" remarks targeting the crew members. 

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), Section 75 (sexual harassment) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused and he was arrested, the inspector said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

1st ODI Updates: Kohli-Rohit bring up 50-run stand
1st ODI Updates: Kohli-Rohit bring up 50-run stand

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul booked in National Herald case
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul booked in National Herald case

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case based on a complaint by the ED, alleging money laundering and abuse of position for personal gains.

Winter session set for nuclear reforms push, SIR row
Winter session set for nuclear reforms push, SIR row

The winter session of Parliament is set to begin with the government prioritizing its reforms agenda, including a bill to open the civil nuclear sector to private players. The opposition is expected to raise concerns about electoral roll...

Govt makes active SIM link mandatory for messaging apps
Govt makes active SIM link mandatory for messaging apps

The Indian government has directed app-based communication services like WhatsApp and Telegram to ensure continuous linkage to a user's active SIM card to combat cyber fraud. Non-compliance will result in penalties under the...

Pepper-spray agitators seen at banned RSU's meet: Police
Pepper-spray agitators seen at banned RSU's meet: Police

Delhi Police told a court that some protesters arrested for allegedly using pepper spray on police personnel during a demonstration at India Gate attended a conference of the banned Radical Students' Union in Hyderabad earlier this year.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO