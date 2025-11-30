HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Speeding Mercedes hits 3 people in Delhi, 1 killed

Sun, 30 November 2025
10:18
One person was killed after a speeding car rammed into three people in the Vasant Kunj area near Ambience Mall on Saturday night, the police said.

The police said that upon arrival, a Mercedes G63 was found in an accidental condition, and three injured persons aged 23, 35, and 23 years--all employees of a Restaurant in Ambience Mall--were found lying injured at the spot.

All three injured were promptly shifted to the hospital. 

During medical examination, Rohit, aged 23 years, a resident of Chamoli, Uttarakhand, was declared brought dead, while two are currently under treatment.

The driver of the alleged Mercedes car, identified as Shivam (29 years), resident of Karol Bagh, New Delhi, has been apprehended, the police said.

According to the police, at the time of the incident, he was driving the vehicle along with his wife and elder brother. 

As per preliminary enquiry, the vehicle lost balance due to a diversion, resulting in the car hitting a pole where the three victims were standing at an auto stand.

The alleged was reportedly returning home after attending a wedding. 

The offending car belongs to Abhishek, a friend of alleged Shivam, the police said. -- PTI

