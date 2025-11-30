HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul booked in National Herald case

Sun, 30 November 2025
Share:
09:33
image
The Delhi police registered an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and other accused in the National Herald case on a complaint by the ED as part of the agency's money laundering probe into the high-profile case that alleges that the first family of the party "abused" their position for personal gains. 

Official sources said the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police registered a complaint against the Gandhis and seven others on October 3. 

The police pressed charges under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC in the FIR that names the Gandhis, Congress leaders Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda, entities like the Young Indian (YI) and Dotex Merchandise Ltd, Dotex promoter Sunil Bhandari, Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) and unknown others. 

These entities are also named as an accused (except unknown others) in the ED chargesheet filed before a Delhi court in April. 

The court is yet to take its cognisance with the next date of hearing scheduled for December 16. 

The Congress party has earlier called this investigation as "petty vendetta tactics" and dubbed the ED a "coalition partner" of the BJP. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul booked in National Herald case
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul booked in National Herald case

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case based on a complaint by the ED, alleging money laundering and abuse of position for personal gains.

LIVE! Speeding Mercedes hits 3 people in Delhi, 1 killed
LIVE! Speeding Mercedes hits 3 people in Delhi, 1 killed

Ukrainian delegation to meet Rubio over US peace plan
Ukrainian delegation to meet Rubio over US peace plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said that a "dignified end" to the war was possible given that the US was demonstrating a constructive approach.

Anmol Bishnoi seeks protection from Pak gangster
Anmol Bishnoi seeks protection from Pak gangster

Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, seeks protection, fearing an attack by Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti due to social media posts. He is currently in NIA custody after deportation from the US.

MNS, NCP leader oppose tree-felling for Nashik Kumbh Mela
MNS, NCP leader oppose tree-felling for Nashik Kumbh Mela

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has voiced strong opposition to the cutting of trees for the construction of a 'Sadhu Gram' in Nashik ahead of the Kumbh Mela, urging the government to reconsider the decision. Actor Sayaji Shinde has also joined...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO