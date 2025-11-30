Sonia Gandhi, Rahul booked in National Herald case

09:33





Official sources said the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police registered a complaint against the Gandhis and seven others on October 3.





The police pressed charges under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC in the FIR that names the Gandhis, Congress leaders Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda, entities like the Young Indian (YI) and Dotex Merchandise Ltd, Dotex promoter Sunil Bhandari, Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) and unknown others.





These entities are also named as an accused (except unknown others) in the ED chargesheet filed before a Delhi court in April.





The court is yet to take its cognisance with the next date of hearing scheduled for December 16.





The Congress party has earlier called this investigation as "petty vendetta tactics" and dubbed the ED a "coalition partner" of the BJP. -- PTI

