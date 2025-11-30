HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shatrughan Sinha remembers late actor Dharmendra

Sun, 30 November 2025
14:18
Dharmendra with Shatrughan Sinha and the latter's daughter-in-law Taruna/Courtesy Dharmendra/Instagram
Veteran actor and MP Shatrughan Sinha penned a lengthy note on his social media as he remembered late Bollywood legend Dharmendra, calling him a "remarkable person". 

Dharmendra, the star who wrote himself into showbiz legend in a 65-year career spanning 300 films ranging from Satyakam to Sholay, passed away at the age of 89 on Monday. 

Shatrughan, who co-starred with Dharmendra in several projects such as Blackmail (1973), Dost (1974), Zalzala (1988), shared a series of pictures on his X handle on Saturday, which featured him alongside the late actor and his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. 

The actor said he visited Dharmendra's house recently to pay his tribute to him, where he met his family members. 

"On my return from Delhi, went with a very heavy sorrowful heart to our dearest family friend our elder brother's @aapkadharam home. It was a heart touching meeting his wonderful sons @iamsunnydeol Bobby Deol @thedeol , his attractive, charming wife Tanya their handsome sons Dharam & especially Aryaman," he wrote in the caption. 

"It was great meeting them all & remembered Dharmji for the remarkable person he was & will live forever for the many lives he touched. Prayed for their peace & strength in these sorrowful times," he added. -- PTI

