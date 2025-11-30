HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

RBI may cut interest rate by 25 bps on Friday

Sun, 30 November 2025
Share:
14:33
image
The RBI may trim the benchmark lending rate by 25 bps in its forthcoming monetary policy meeting, as inflationary pressures are subdued, though some experts believe the central bank is likely to keep the rate unchanged in the backdrop of better-than-expected GDP growth of 8.2 percent in the second quarter. 

The consumer price index based headline retail inflation is ruling below the 2 percent lower band mandated by the government for the last two months. Some experts, however, believe that the RBI may continue with the pause on interest rates as economic growth has picked up, sustained by fiscal consolidation, targeted public investment, and various reforms, such as the GST rate cut. 

The Monetary Policy Committee meeting is scheduled from December 3-5, 2025. 

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is scheduled to announce the decision of rate-setting panel on December 5. 

The central bank started its rate-easing cycle in February last year. 

It has cumulatively reduced the repo rate by 100 basis points in successive policy announcements to 5.5 percent, before hitting the pause button in August. 

According to some experts, the RBI may trim the benchmark lending rate by 25 bps in its forthcoming monetary policy meeting, as inflationary pressures are subdued. 

The consumer price index (CPI)-based headline retail inflation has been ruling below the 2 percent lower band mandated by the government for the last two months. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st ODI Updates: Kohli-Rohit bring up 50-run stand
1st ODI Updates: Kohli-Rohit bring up 50-run stand

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul booked in National Herald case
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul booked in National Herald case

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case based on a complaint by the ED, alleging money laundering and abuse of position for personal gains.

Winter session set for nuclear reforms push, SIR row
Winter session set for nuclear reforms push, SIR row

The winter session of Parliament is set to begin with the government prioritizing its reforms agenda, including a bill to open the civil nuclear sector to private players. The opposition is expected to raise concerns about electoral roll...

Govt makes active SIM link mandatory for messaging apps
Govt makes active SIM link mandatory for messaging apps

The Indian government has directed app-based communication services like WhatsApp and Telegram to ensure continuous linkage to a user's active SIM card to combat cyber fraud. Non-compliance will result in penalties under the...

Pepper-spray agitators seen at banned RSU's meet: Police
Pepper-spray agitators seen at banned RSU's meet: Police

Delhi Police told a court that some protesters arrested for allegedly using pepper spray on police personnel during a demonstration at India Gate attended a conference of the banned Radical Students' Union in Hyderabad earlier this year.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO