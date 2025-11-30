HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Oppn demands SIR discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday

Sun, 30 November 2025
Share:
19:32
image
Raising the issue of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, opposition leaders at the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Rajya Sabha on Sunday demanded a short discussion on the matter in the Upper House on Monday, a source said.

At the meeting chaired by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, opposition leaders raised the issue.

The matter was also discussed at an all-party meeting held earlier in the day.

The source said the opposition parties agreed to cooperate to ensure smooth functioning of the House, and urged the Rajya Sabha chairman to allow a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

"At the meeting, the opposition parties conveyed that they want Parliament to run smoothly. They also sought a short discussion on the urgent need for further electoral reforms at 2 pm on Monday. If the discussion is not held, the government must be held responsible for disrupting Parliament, they said," the source said.

A senior opposition leader said they also suggested titles, including 'urgent need for further electoral reforms' or 'urgent need to further strengthen integrity and transparency of electoral process' for the discussion.

The opposition is 'flexible' about the wording of the title, the leader said.

At the all-party meeting on Sunday, the opposition parties demanded a discussion on SIR and national security ahead of the Winter Session beginning Monday, with the government saying it would engage with everyone to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament.

The Winter Session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to December 19. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st ODI Updates: South Africa in early trouble
1st ODI Updates: South Africa in early trouble

LIVE! CISF jawan shoots minor who entered wedding for food
LIVE! CISF jawan shoots minor who entered wedding for food

Oppn seeks debate on SIR, security in Parl; govt says...
Oppn seeks debate on SIR, security in Parl; govt says...

Opposition parties in India are demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and national security in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. They raised concerns about federalism, national...

EC extends SIR schedule amid Oppn concerns
EC extends SIR schedule amid Oppn concerns

The Election Commission has extended the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in several states and Union Territories following concerns raised by opposition parties.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul booked in National Herald case
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul booked in National Herald case

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case based on a complaint by the ED, alleging money laundering and abuse of position for personal gains.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO