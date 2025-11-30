Oppn demands SIR discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday

19:32

Raising the issue of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, opposition leaders at the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Rajya Sabha on Sunday demanded a short discussion on the matter in the Upper House on Monday, a source said.



At the meeting chaired by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, opposition leaders raised the issue.



The matter was also discussed at an all-party meeting held earlier in the day.



The source said the opposition parties agreed to cooperate to ensure smooth functioning of the House, and urged the Rajya Sabha chairman to allow a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.



"At the meeting, the opposition parties conveyed that they want Parliament to run smoothly. They also sought a short discussion on the urgent need for further electoral reforms at 2 pm on Monday. If the discussion is not held, the government must be held responsible for disrupting Parliament, they said," the source said.



A senior opposition leader said they also suggested titles, including 'urgent need for further electoral reforms' or 'urgent need to further strengthen integrity and transparency of electoral process' for the discussion.



The opposition is 'flexible' about the wording of the title, the leader said.



At the all-party meeting on Sunday, the opposition parties demanded a discussion on SIR and national security ahead of the Winter Session beginning Monday, with the government saying it would engage with everyone to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament.



The Winter Session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to December 19. -- PTI