HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi to brief media at 10 am on opening day of Parliament Winter Session

Sun, 30 November 2025
Share:
17:35
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief accredited media representatives on the opening day of the Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha on December 1 (Monday) at 10 am. 

The briefing will take place at Hans Dwar, Parliament House.

The government convened an all-party meeting today ahead of the winter session of Parliament. 

The meeting began at 11 am on Sunday.

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 1 and will continue till December 19.

According to the sources, the Parliament is set to take up a slew of legislative and financial business, with the President recommending the introduction of key bills, including the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025; the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The President, informed of the subject matter of the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, has recommended its introduction under clause (1) of Article 117 and clause (1) of Article 274 of the Constitution, with consideration under clause (3) of Article 117.

Similarly, the Manipur GST (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, has received the President's recommendation for introduction and consideration under clauses (1) and (3) of Article 207, while the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has also been cleared under Articles 117 and 274. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

1st ODI Updates: India make 349 for 8 after Kohli ton
1st ODI Updates: India make 349 for 8 after Kohli ton

LIVE! BLO dies while uploading SIR data in Rajasthan
LIVE! BLO dies while uploading SIR data in Rajasthan

Four killed, 10 hurt in shooting at family gathering in US
Four killed, 10 hurt in shooting at family gathering in US

Citing San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, CNN said that the mass shooting took place at a family gathering took place at Stockton, in California's Central Valley, on Sunday evening, with the suspect at large.

Cyclone Ditwah toll rises to 193 in Lanka, 228 missing
Cyclone Ditwah toll rises to 193 in Lanka, 228 missing

Sri Lanka continues relief and rescue efforts with India's assistance after Cyclone Ditwah caused widespread devastation, killing over 190 people and affecting nearly a million.

Pepper-spray agitators seen at banned RSU's meet: Police
Pepper-spray agitators seen at banned RSU's meet: Police

Delhi Police told a court that some protesters arrested for allegedly using pepper spray on police personnel during a demonstration at India Gate attended a conference of the banned Radical Students' Union in Hyderabad earlier this year.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO