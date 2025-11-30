Modi to brief media at 10 am on opening day of Parliament Winter Session

17:35





The briefing will take place at Hans Dwar, Parliament House.





The government convened an all-party meeting today ahead of the winter session of Parliament.





The meeting began at 11 am on Sunday.





The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 1 and will continue till December 19.





According to the sources, the Parliament is set to take up a slew of legislative and financial business, with the President recommending the introduction of key bills, including the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025; the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025.





The President, informed of the subject matter of the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, has recommended its introduction under clause (1) of Article 117 and clause (1) of Article 274 of the Constitution, with consideration under clause (3) of Article 117.





Similarly, the Manipur GST (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, has received the President's recommendation for introduction and consideration under clauses (1) and (3) of Article 207, while the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has also been cleared under Articles 117 and 274. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief accredited media representatives on the opening day of the Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha on December 1 (Monday) at 10 am.