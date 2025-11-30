HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mahila Cong leader booked for defaming YC leader on social media

Sun, 30 November 2025
A Mahila Congress leader has been booked based on a complaint lodged by a Youth Congress state general secretary for allegedly defaming her on social media after she raised her voice against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil, who is facing a sexual assault case, police said on Sunday. 

Thiruvananthapuram Cyber police registered a case on Saturday against Mahila Congress Pathanamthitta district secretary Renjitha Pulickan on the complaint by Youth Congress general secretary Sajana B Sajan. 

Recently, Sajan wrote to the Congress high command seeking an organisational inquiry against Mamkoottathil. 

Earlier, she had demanded his removal from the party after the allegation against the legislator emerged. 

According to the FIR, Pulickan allegedly defamed Sajan through multiple posts on Facebook and Instagram using abusive language. 

The posts were made on November 27 when the allegations against Mamkoottathil resurfaced, police said. 

The case has been registered under Sections 79 (any word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 67 of the Information Technology Act (publication or transmission of obscene electronic material). -- PTI

