Jharkhand: School teacher arrested for planning to kill mid-day meal cook's husband

17:20





The teacher, identified as Satyadev Vishwakarma (50), allegedly wanted to have a "relationship" with the cook, but her husband appeared to be a hindrance, they said.





"The cook had often complained to her husband about Vishwakarma's advances. The husband and the teacher previously had arguments and a scuffle over this," SP Reeshma Ramesan said.





The teacher, subsequently, conspired to murder her husband, she said.





"He hired criminals and offered them Rs 40,000. We got a tip-off about the plan. On Saturday night, when the assailants were on the way to the cook's house, police caught them," she added.





The SP said a pistol and two knives were recovered from their possession. -- PTI

