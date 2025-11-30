HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jharkhand: School teacher arrested for planning to kill mid-day meal cook's husband

Sun, 30 November 2025
17:20
A para teacher of a government school was arrested, along with three contract killers, for allegedly attempting to kill the husband of the mid-day meal cook of his school in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Sunday. 

The teacher, identified as Satyadev Vishwakarma (50), allegedly wanted to have a "relationship" with the cook, but her husband appeared to be a hindrance, they said. 

"The cook had often complained to her husband about Vishwakarma's advances. The husband and the teacher previously had arguments and a scuffle over this," SP Reeshma Ramesan said. 

The teacher, subsequently, conspired to murder her husband, she said. 

"He hired criminals and offered them Rs 40,000. We got a tip-off about the plan. On Saturday night, when the assailants were on the way to the cook's house, police caught them," she added. 

The SP said a pistol and two knives were recovered from their possession. -- PTI

