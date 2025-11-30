IndiGo announces mandatory Airbus system upgrade across A320 fleet

08:14

File image





In a post shared on X on Saturday, the airline said the upgrade programme was executed through a coordinated effort between its engineering and operations teams, ensuring each aircraft received the mandated system enhancement without disrupting flight schedules.





IndiGo emphasised that the fleet-wide update was carried out with "minimal impact on customers' journeys and zero cancellations."





The airline noted that with the completion of this technical requirement, all updated aircraft are now operating with the latest approved configuration.





It added that performance will continue to be closely monitored as part of IndiGo's routine safety procedures.





Meanwhile, following concerns about a safety risk posed by the Airbus A320's software update, Air India Express on Saturday said it had completed safety checks on most of its fleet, with the remaining checks to be completed soon.





The airline worked with Airbus and authorities to minimise disruptions, prioritising passenger safety.





Operations are expected to return to normal once the checks are complete.





In a statement, an Air India Express Spokesperson said, "We have completed the precautionary safety actions on the majority of our Airbus A320 fleet, with the remaining aircraft on track for completion within the advised timeline. This has been achieved with minimal impact on operations through the coordinated efforts of our engineering, operations, and flight safety teams. Air India Express continues to work closely with Airbus and the relevant authorities, reaffirming our commitment to safe and reliable operations."





Earlier, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury on Saturday apologised to customers and passengers affected by delays caused by a required fix on some A320 aircraft. -- ANI

IndiGo has announced the completion of a mandatory Airbus system upgrade across its entire A320-family fleet, confirming that all 200 aircraft are now fully compliant with the latest safety requirements.