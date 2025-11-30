India's population to stabilise by 2080 due to dip in fertility rate: IASP

10:38





India is undergoing a rapid demographic transition, with the birth rate dropping sharply over the past two decades, he said.





"In 2000, our TFR was 3.5 and today it stands at 1.9. This is a drastic decline," Indian Association for the Study of Population (IASP) general secretary Anil Chandran said.





He said India's population is expected to peak at 1.8 or 1.9 billion by 2080, when growth is expected to stabilise.





"All estimates show that India's maximum population will remain below two billion," Chandran added.





He attributed the fall in fertility primarily to increasing development and education levels.





Increased female literacy, he said, has directly shaped decisions around marriage and childbearing, leading to smaller families.





Greater use of contraceptives and wider access to birth control have further accelerated the decline, he said.





"Couples today are better informed and exercise greater control over when and how many children to have," Chandran said. -- PTI

