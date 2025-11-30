HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India sets historic record with 357 mn tonnes of foodgrain production: Modi

Sun, 30 November 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has set a historic record by producing 357 million tonnes of foodgrains in 2025, marking a significant milestone in the country's agricultural growth.

Addressing the nation during the 128th episode of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that India's foodgrain output has increased by 100 million tonnes over the past decade, highlighting the nation's steady strides toward agricultural self-reliance.

"India has achieved major success in the agriculture sector. India has set a historic record by producing 357 million tonnes of foodgrains. Compared to 10 years ago, India's foodgrain production has increased by 100 million tonnes," Modi said.

Recalling the Natural Farming Exhibition in Coimbatore, the Prime Minister hailed the youth adopting natural farming.

He said, "I went to Coimbatore to attend a large conference on natural farming. I was deeply impressed by the efforts being made in South India to promote natural farming. So many young, highly qualified professionals are now embracing the field of natural farming." -- ANI

