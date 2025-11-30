HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'I can't see television': Actress Judi Dench details worsening eyesight

Sun, 30 November 2025
12:58
Academy and Tony Award-winning actress Judi Dench detailed the realities of her eye condition, which has led to a loss of sight and her stepping back from the stage and screen, reported Deadline. 

Judi Dench is considered one of the great actresses, noted for her versatile roles on stage and screen. 

Dench has garnered various accolades throughout a career that spans seven decades, including an Academy Award, a Tony Award, two Golden Globe Awards, four British Academy Television Awards, six British Academy Film Awards, and seven Olivier Awards. 

"No, you don't [see me on camera], because I can't see anymore," she told an ITV News reporter as quoted by Deadline in a recent joint interview with longtime collaborator and friend Ian McKellen, with whom she starred in Macbeth in 1979. 

When McKellen joked that they could see her, the veteran star responded, "Yes, and I can see your outline, and I know you so well, in your Macbeth scarf. But I can't recognise anybody now." 

The Notes on a Scandal star continued, "I can't see the television, I can't see to read." 

The X-Men alum then jokingly asked Dench if she ever goes up to "total strangers [to] say, 'Lovely to see you again,'" to which she laughed and answered, "Sometimes!" -- ANI

