Govt meets Oppn leaders ahead of Parliament session

All party meeting ahead of Parliament's winter session in New Delhi on Sunday./ANI Photo





The meeting began at 11 am on Sunday.





The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 1 and will continue till December 19.





Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met the floor leaders of political parties of both Houses of Parliament.





Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, JP Nadda and others took part in the all-party meeting.





Rijiju said that they would listen to the opposition parties.





Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said, "There's an all-party meeting today. We'll sit with all the leaders of all the parties and listen to them. We won't be saying much on behalf of the government today. We'll listen to the opposition parties. There's a Business Advisory Committee meeting in the evening. The Lok Sabha meeting is at 4 pm, and the Rajya Sabha's at 5 pm. We'll present our business at the committee meetings."





"Since it's the winter session, we hope everyone works with a cool head and avoids heated debates. There will be a debate in Parliament, and I hope there will be no disturbances. If we work with a cool head, it'll be beneficial for the country, and the Parliament session will run smoothly," he added. -- ANI

