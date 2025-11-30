HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fire breaks out at cargo ship in Odisha's Paradip Port, doused

Sun, 30 November 2025
Share:
13:21
Representational image
Representational image
A fire broke out at a cargo ship docked in Paradip Port in Odisha while loading of thermal coal, officials said on Sunday. 

The blaze erupted at 12.55 am when thermal coal was being loaded onto Eco Colonel Monorvia through a conveyor belt at Chennai Radha berth, they said. 

The ship was then brought to the CQ-2 berth and the coal was removed from the ship and water sprinkled on the hot coal by fire service personnel, the officials said, adding it was doused at 2.10 am. 

Fire service officials suspect that the blaze erupted as water was not sprinkled on the coal before loading it. 

"The blaze has been doused completely. An investigation is underway to find out the reason behind the incident," Paradip Port's traffic manager G Edison said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st ODI Updates: India off to a flyer
1st ODI Updates: India off to a flyer

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul booked in National Herald case
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul booked in National Herald case

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case based on a complaint by the ED, alleging money laundering and abuse of position for personal gains.

Winter session set for nuclear reforms push, SIR row
Winter session set for nuclear reforms push, SIR row

The winter session of Parliament is set to begin with the government prioritizing its reforms agenda, including a bill to open the civil nuclear sector to private players. The opposition is expected to raise concerns about electoral roll...

Govt makes active SIM link mandatory for messaging apps
Govt makes active SIM link mandatory for messaging apps

The Indian government has directed app-based communication services like WhatsApp and Telegram to ensure continuous linkage to a user's active SIM card to combat cyber fraud. Non-compliance will result in penalties under the...

Pepper-spray agitators seen at banned RSU's meet: Police
Pepper-spray agitators seen at banned RSU's meet: Police

Delhi Police told a court that some protesters arrested for allegedly using pepper spray on police personnel during a demonstration at India Gate attended a conference of the banned Radical Students' Union in Hyderabad earlier this year.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO