Fire at four-storey building in south Delhi leaves three dead, two injured

Sun, 30 November 2025
11:25
File image
Three people died and two women were injured after a massive fire broke out at a footwear shop in south Delhi's Tigri Extension on Saturday evening, the police said.

A PCR call about the blaze at the shop on the ground floor of a four-storey building was received at 6.24 following which police rushed to the spot, they said.

On arrival, police found the entire building engulfed in flames, with the fire believed to have started from the footwear shop on the ground floor before spreading upward, a senior police officer said.

Three people were found dead at the spot, while two injured women were rescued from the building and shifted to a hospital, the officer said, adding that their condition is being monitored.

Crime and forensic teams have been called to inspect the site, and evidence is being collected to ascertain the cause of the fire, the police said.

Further investigation is underway. -- PTI

