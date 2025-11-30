HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
EC extends SIR schedule by by one week

Sun, 30 November 2025
The Election Commission on Sunday extended by one week the entire schedule of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in nine states and three Union Territories. 

In a statement, the poll authority said the enumeration form distribution will now continue till December 11 instead of December 4. 

The draft electoral rolls will now be published on December 16 in place of December 9, while the final voters' list will be out on February 14, 2026 in place of February 7. 

The EC had announced SIR in these states and UTs on October 27. -- PTI

