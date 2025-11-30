EC extends SIR schedule by by one week

13:36





In a statement, the poll authority said the enumeration form distribution will now continue till December 11 instead of December 4.





The draft electoral rolls will now be published on December 16 in place of December 9, while the final voters' list will be out on February 14, 2026 in place of February 7.





The EC had announced SIR in these states and UTs on October 27. -- PTI

