Dhanush-Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Tere Ishk Mein' earns Rs 31.63 cr at box office

14:46





Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, with music composed by Academy Award winner A R Rahman.





It released in worldwide theatres on Friday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.





The makers shared the box office numbers across social media platforms on Sunday.





The post featured the film's poster with the box office numbers day-wise breakdown written over it.





The film opened with Rs 15.06 crore and went on to earn Rs 16.57 crore on the following day.





The total box office collection stands at Rs 31.63 crore nett.





"Back to back BLOCKBUSTER ENERGY! #TereIshkMein now in cinemas worldwide, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Book your tickets now: Link in Bio," read the caption of the post.





The film follows Shankar, an angry hot headed young man and Mukti, a research scholar who thinks violent men can be tamed.





She makes Shankar her thesis subject to prove it. -- PTI

, featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, has collected over Rs 30 crore crore nett at the domestic box office in two days of its release.