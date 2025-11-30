HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cyclone Ditwah to intensify rainfall across Andhra: IMD

Sun, 30 November 2025
Share:
19:25
image
The Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday said cyclone Ditwah, positioned over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify rainfall across several districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The system moved almost northwards during the past six hours and remained centred at latitude 11.4 degrees north and longitude 80.6 degrees east, close to the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts.

"Cyclone Ditwah, currently located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is expected to significantly enhance rainfall activity across multiple districts of Andhra Pradesh," the India Meteorological Department said in a release.

The name 'Ditwah' suggested by Yemen, refers to a lagoon and likely comes from Detwah Lagoon, a large saline lagoon on Socotra's northwest coast.

The cyclone is expected to continue moving along and off the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline, remaining 30 to 70 km offshore and enhancing rainfall over Andhra Pradesh.

North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam are likely to receive light to moderate rain, with thunderstorms and squally winds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, during the next two days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places on Tuesday.

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at one or two locations through the day.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places on Monday, followed by light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday.

Rayalaseema is also expected to receive light to moderate rain at most places on Monday, with heavy to very heavy rain at one or two locations. 

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning may occur at isolated spots. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places on Tuesday, the IMD added. Squally winds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, are likely over NCAP, while wind speeds may reach 5060 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, across parts of SCAP and Rayalaseema.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anita reviewed cyclone preparedness with the collectors of Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa, Chittoor and Annamayya districts from the Secretariat in Guntur district.

She instructed officials to remain on high alert for 48 hours and ensure continuous warnings reach vulnerable habitations expected to experience severe rainfall and gusty winds.

Officials were directed to immediately clear fallen trees, restore power supply, respond promptly to control-room calls and deploy teams in sensitive areas to prevent untoward incidents.

District Collectors informed the minister that precautionary measures were in place and rehabilitation centres were ready to accommodate people if evacuation became necessary.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st ODI Updates: South Africa in early trouble
1st ODI Updates: South Africa in early trouble

LIVE! CISF jawan shoots minor who entered wedding for food
LIVE! CISF jawan shoots minor who entered wedding for food

Oppn seeks debate on SIR, security in Parl; govt says...
Oppn seeks debate on SIR, security in Parl; govt says...

Opposition parties in India are demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and national security in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. They raised concerns about federalism, national...

EC extends SIR schedule amid Oppn concerns
EC extends SIR schedule amid Oppn concerns

The Election Commission has extended the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in several states and Union Territories following concerns raised by opposition parties.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul booked in National Herald case
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul booked in National Herald case

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case based on a complaint by the ED, alleging money laundering and abuse of position for personal gains.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO