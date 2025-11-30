HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cyberabad police crack down on scam call centre targeting Australians

Sun, 30 November 2025
09:38
The Cyberabad police apprehended nine people for allegedly operating an 'international fake call centre' that targeted Australian citizens. 

During the investigation, it emerged that the key accused, Praveen and Prakash, had brought in personnel from Kolkata to work at the call centre. 

According to a Cyberabad police release on Saturday, the fraudsters made calls to Australian citizens and deceived them into transferring large sums of money from their bank accounts to various Australian accounts owned by Indian nationals residing in Australia. 

The illegally acquired funds were then routed to India through multiple channels, including hawala networks, cryptocurrency transactions and other covert methods. 

Over the past two years, the group allegedly amassed and transferred Rs 8-10 crore from unsuspecting victims, primarily Australian citizens. 

The prime accused, cousins from Telangana's Khammam district, established the fake call centre in 2024. 

They hired seven people from Kolkata, accommodated them in Madhapur and trained them to make fraudulent calls to Australians, the release said. 

The accused also collected bank account details from Indian students studying in Australia and used those accounts to receive the illegally obtained money, it added. -- PTI

