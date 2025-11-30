CISF jawan shoots minor who entered wedding for food in Delhi

18:22





According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening during a wedding procession (baraat) near the community centre at DDA market in Mansarovar Park.





The police received information about the shooting from a passerby and reached the spot, the officer said.





"Preliminary inquiry revealed that the juvenile, a resident of New Modern Shahdara, sustained a gunshot injury during the celebration. He was rushed to Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," deputy commissioner of police Shahdara, Prashant Gautam said in a statement.





The accused was identified as a CISF head constable, posted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, he said.





"He was traced and apprehended. A pistol suspected to have been used in the incident was seized from his possession," the officer added. -- PTI

