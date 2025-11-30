HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
CISF jawan shoots minor who entered wedding for food in Delhi

Sun, 30 November 2025
A 17-year-old slum dweller who gatecrashed a wedding ceremony in search of food was allegedly shot dead by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) head constable in Delhi's Shahdara, an official said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening during a wedding procession (baraat) near the community centre at DDA market in Mansarovar Park.

The police received information about the shooting from a passerby and reached the spot, the officer said.

"Preliminary inquiry revealed that the juvenile, a resident of New Modern Shahdara, sustained a gunshot injury during the celebration. He was rushed to Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," deputy commissioner of police Shahdara, Prashant Gautam said in a statement.

The accused was identified as a CISF head constable, posted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, he said.

"He was traced and apprehended. A pistol suspected to have been used in the incident was seized from his possession," the officer added. -- PTI

Opposition parties in India are demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and national security in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. They raised concerns about federalism, national...

The Election Commission has extended the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in several states and Union Territories following concerns raised by opposition parties.

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case based on a complaint by the ED, alleging money laundering and abuse of position for personal gains.

