Follow Rediff on:      
BLO dies while uploading SIR data in Rajasthan

Sun, 30 November 2025
17:46
File image
A 42-year-old booth-level officer (BLO) engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll collapsed at his home and died, police on Sunday said. 

Anuj Garg collapsed late Saturday night while uploading voter data. His family alleged he had been working under extreme pressure, the police said. 

Anuj was posted as a BLO in Dholpur city's Gaushala sector. 

He fell on the ground at home in Pratap Vihar Colony, minutes after asking for tea, they said. 

His sister, Vandana Garg, said that Anuj had been working till late every night due to heavy workload. 

"He was uploading voter forms even that night. He asked for tea, but before he could drink it, he collapsed," she said. 

The family rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, Vandana said on Sunday morning, Nihalganj police and district medical officer Dr Samerveer Singh visited Anuj's house to record statements. 

The post-mortem was conducted later in the day. Anuj was a teacher at the Government Senior Secondary School, Bara, and had joined service in 2012. -- PTI

