BJP and Shiv Sena workers come face to face

Sun, 30 November 2025
The simmering tensions between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena spilled on to the streets on Sunday when activists of the two allies virtually came to blows in Dombivli in the presence of Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan.  

The clash is believed to be the fallout of a dispute between the parties over the induction of some office-bearers from each party ahead of local body polls, scheduled for December 2. 

The incident occurred during the inauguration of the Ganesh Ghat beautification work in the Kumbharkhanpada area, police said.

Sources said supporters of former corporator Vikas Mhatre, who recently defected from the BJP to the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, attempted a show of strength when local MLA Chavan arrived at the spot, only to be challenged by workers of the BJP. 

Activists from both sides raised slogans and attempted to clash. However, due to the prior deployment of police force, the situation was quickly defused, police said.

Tensions between the BJP and Shiv Sena have been simmering for a long time amid allegations of 'poaching' of leaders by the respective parties. 

The differences resulted in ministers of Shiv Sena staying away from the state cabinet meeting in Mumbai earlier this month.

A fragile truce prevailed between both parties after senior leaders agreed not to induct workers and office-bearers from each other's party. -- PTI

