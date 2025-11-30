B'deshi smuggler killed as BSF jawan accidentally opens fire during attack

17:58

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when a jawan of the 32nd battalion noticed some Indian smugglers throwing plastic bundles across the fence and Bangladeshi smugglers collecting those.





The jawan challenged them, following which the Indian smugglers fled but the Bangladeshis, some of whom were on this side of the border, attacked the personnel with sharp weapons, it said.





During the melee, a live round was accidentally discharged and it hit a Bangladeshi smuggler, who collapsed on the ground while the others fled, leaving behind 96 cough syrup bottles, two foreign liquor bottles and a barbed wire cutter.





The injured Bangladeshi smuggler was taken to Krishnaganj Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the statement said. -- PTI

