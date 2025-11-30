HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Baseless accusations in National Herald case used to divert attention from vote chori: Cong

Sun, 30 November 2025
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday slammed the BJP government following the filing of a fresh FIR in the National Herald money laundering case and said that it's a ploy by the ruling party to divert attention from the core issues, such as 'vote theft' and Special Intensive Revision which opposition has planned to raise in the Winter Session of Parliament set to begin tomorrow.

The remarks from the Congress leader came after Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a new FIR in the National Herald money laundering case, which included six names, in addition to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. 

It was registered after the ED headquarters filed a complaint with the EOW.

In a post on X, Pilot said, "As the winter session of Parliament is set to begin, the BJP, using its manipulative tactics, has brought up baseless accusations in the National Herald Case. 

This appears to be an attempt to divert attention from core issues such as SIR process, vote chori and related concerns. 

After Bihar, 12 states are undergoing the SIR process with significant challenges and increasing pressure on BLOs. 

"We need answers to these core issues, not diversionary tactics."

Earlier today, Senior Advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi sharply criticised what he described as "strategic and selective leaks" in the National Herald case, soon after learning that the Rouse Avenue Court had stayed a magistrate's order directing service of a "belated FIR" on the accused. -- ANI

