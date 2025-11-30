Arrest of Akali leader's daughter: Court hears arguments past midnight

08:19





Kanchanpreet was produced before the court on Saturday night, with the hearing beginning at 10 pm and lasting till around 1 am.





She is the daughter of SAD leader Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa who recently lost the Tarn Taran bypoll to the AAP candidate.





The police on Friday arrested Kanchanpreet after she was named in a Tarn Taran case linked to alleged intimidation during the bypoll.





The case was registered at Chabhal police station in Tarn Taran on November 11.





Speaking to media after hearing in Tarn Taran, Kanchanpreet's counsel Damanbir Singh Sobti said arguments from both sides have concluded, adding that they submitted that the arrest of Kanchanpreet was illegal.





"We are waiting for an order," he said.





During the hearing, the police sought a 10-day police remand of Kanchanpreet.





The Shiromani Akali Dal leadership has called the case as "political vendetta" by the AAP government.





The case was initially registered against Amritpal Singh Bath for allegedly threatening complainant Gurpreet Kaur of Padhri Kalan to influence her vote.





However, Kanchanpreet was named in the FIR on November 27.





She was charged under sections 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 351(3) (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), and 111 (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). -- PTI

