AR Rahman unveils new song 'Jamal Al Etihad'

Sun, 30 November 2025
17:38
Ahead of the 54th UAE National Day, renowned music composer AR Rahman unveiled "Jamal Al Etihad", his musical tribute to the UAE, at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi. 

Composed by Rahman, the world premiere of this UAE-born "Song of Hope" was presented before a packed audience on Saturday. 

The venue erupted in thunderous applause when the Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning composer introduced the song. 

Following the unveiling, the UAE reciprocated the honour by celebrating Rahman with a spectacular fireworks display synchronised to his Academy Award-winning song "Jai Ho" from the film Slumdog Millionaire

This unique tribute marked history, as he is the only Indian artist to be honoured in this way at one of the UAE's largest heritage and cultural festivals. 

The premiere was attended by Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings; Omran Al Khoori, Board Member of Burjeel Holdings; and dignitaries from the Sheikh Zayed Festival. 

The song that embodies values deeply associated with the UAE, such as unity, coexistence, resilience, hope, and shared humanity. 

A special rendition has been created ahead of the Eid Al Etihad celebrations, tracing the nation's journey through its past, present, and future, while inspiring audiences with the enduring vision of its founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. 

Through evocative imagery and the nation's achievements, the song celebrates progress, innovation, and the timeless values that shape the UAE's identity. 

Rahman said it's an international song developed in the UAE. -- PTI

