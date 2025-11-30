HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Andhra: Cyclone Ditwah triggers heavy rains in Nellore; Penna river swells

Sun, 30 November 2025
11:55
Nellore district administration has been put on high alert in view of Cyclone Ditwah. 

Several areas received heavy rainfall on Sunday morning.

Heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas has led to a strong inflow of floodwater into the Somasila reservoir.

As a result, the Penna River is flowing vigorously with the increased floodwater.

As per the India meteorological department, the Cyclonic Storm Ditwah is very likely to move nearly northwards parallel to the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts during the next 24 hours.

While moving northwards, the cyclonic storm will be centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 70 km and 30 km from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by noon and evening today.

The IMD on Sunday issued a red alert for the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, as Cyclonic Storm Ditwah continues its northward trajectory over the southwest Bay of Bengal, steadily moving closer to the shoreline.

According to the IMD's 5:30 am update on Sunday, Cyclone Ditwah moved nearly northwards at a speed of 7 kmph over the past six hours and was centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts. -- ANI

